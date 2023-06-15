Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) Stock Price Peaks at $3.9100 During Trading

The closing price of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) was $3.77 for the day, down -1.57% from the previous closing price of $3.83. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 18412544 shares were traded. SIRI stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.9100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.7600.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SIRI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 280.22 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.79.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 09 when Hickenlooper Robin S sold 11,000 shares for $3.81 per share. The transaction valued at 41,910 led to the insider holds 94,765 shares of the business.

Salen Kristina sold 14,207 shares of SIRI for $53,134 on Jun 07. The Director now owns 129,053 shares after completing the transaction at $3.74 per share. On Nov 23, another insider, Salen Kristina, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 44,670 shares for $6.46 each. As a result, the insider received 288,568 and left with 93,969 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SIRI now has a Market Capitalization of 14.58B and an Enterprise Value of 24.40B. As of this moment, Sirius’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.09, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.93. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.04. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.66. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.72 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SIRI has reached a high of $6.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.7264, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.0929.

Shares Statistics:

SIRI traded an average of 15.85M shares per day over the past three months and 16.36M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 3.89B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 658.59M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SIRI as of May 30, 2023 were 206.5M with a Short Ratio of 206.50M, compared to 200.7M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.34% and a Short% of Float of 32.41%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.09, SIRI has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.10. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.40%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.55%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.05.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.32 and $0.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.29. EPS for the following year is $0.32, with 13 analysts recommending between $0.34 and $0.27.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 11 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.27B to a low estimate of $2.17B. As of the current estimate, Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.25B, an estimated decrease of -0.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.28B, an increase of 0.20% over than the figure of -$0.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.3B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.19B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SIRI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.05B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.72B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.99B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9B, down -0.20% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.25B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.46B and the low estimate is $9.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.