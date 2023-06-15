Sitio Royalties Corp. (STR)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

The price of Sitio Royalties Corp. (NYSE: STR) closed at $26.52 in the last session, down -0.56% from day before closing price of $26.67. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 620886 shares were traded. STR stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.10.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at STR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.60 and its Current Ratio is at 6.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, KeyBanc Capital Markets on December 16, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $36.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when Conoscenti Christopher L. bought 2,500 shares for $20.19 per share. The transaction valued at 50,475 led to the insider holds 174,601 shares of the business.

Conoscenti Christopher L. bought 5,000 shares of STR for $109,200 on Mar 14. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 172,101 shares after completing the transaction at $21.84 per share. On Mar 13, another insider, Conoscenti Christopher L., who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $22.40 each. As a result, the insider paid 112,000 and bolstered with 167,101 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, STR now has a Market Capitalization of 2.14B and an Enterprise Value of 3.04B. As of this moment, Sitio’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.04, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.09. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.25. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.69 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.25.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for STR is 1.74, which has changed by 9.95% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 19.25% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, STR has reached a high of $33.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.23.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, STR traded on average about 750.57K shares per day over the past 3-months and 537.78k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 80.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 78.69M. Insiders hold about 2.01% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 124.65% stake in the company. Shares short for STR as of May 30, 2023 were 4.9M with a Short Ratio of 4.90M, compared to 4.07M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.08% and a Short% of Float of 6.10%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for STR is 2.00, which was 2.53 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 9.49%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.62%. The current Payout Ratio is 186.10% for STR, which recently paid a dividend on May 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 17, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 05, 2022 when the company split stock in a 1:4 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.37 and a low estimate of $0.23, while EPS last year was $1.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.36, with high estimates of $0.51 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.54 and $1.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.3. EPS for the following year is $1.55, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.96 and $1.18.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $159.4M. It ranges from a high estimate of $177M to a low estimate of $148M. As of the current estimate, Sitio Royalties Corp.’s year-ago sales were $87.8M, an estimated increase of 81.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $171.47M, an increase of 47.20% less than the figure of $81.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $205M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $151M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $757M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $603M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $663.67M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $369.61M, up 79.60% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $744.75M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $863M and the low estimate is $634M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.