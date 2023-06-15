Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) Stock Performance: 52-Week Analysis

The closing price of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ: SFM) was $35.28 for the day, up 1.23% from the previous closing price of $34.85. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1722436 shares were traded. SFM stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.68.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SFM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.26 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.22. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Evercore ISI on April 20, 2023, initiated with a Underperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $29.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 10 when Coffin Kim sold 61,788 shares for $36.46 per share. The transaction valued at 2,252,753 led to the insider holds 8,165 shares of the business.

Molloy Lawrence sold 52,447 shares of SFM for $1,924,548 on May 05. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 188,444 shares after completing the transaction at $36.70 per share. On May 04, another insider, Lombardi Brandon F., who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 9,000 shares for $36.12 each. As a result, the insider received 325,089 and left with 17,517 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SFM now has a Market Capitalization of 3.64B and an Enterprise Value of 4.97B. As of this moment, Sprouts’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.84. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.04. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.49. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.76 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SFM has reached a high of $39.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.16.

Shares Statistics:

SFM traded an average of 1.67M shares per day over the past three months and 1.86M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 103.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 102.57M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 110.98% stake in the company. Shares short for SFM as of May 30, 2023 were 18.18M with a Short Ratio of 18.18M, compared to 18.08M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.64% and a Short% of Float of 28.58%.

Earnings Estimates

