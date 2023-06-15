Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) Stock Performance in the Last 52 Weeks

The closing price of Steven Madden Ltd. (NASDAQ: SHOO) was $34.22 for the day, up 0.35% from the previous closing price of $34.10. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 927782 shares were traded. SHOO stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.78.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SHOO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.62 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.52. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on April 13, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $42 from $40 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when Rosenfeld Edward R. sold 58,000 shares for $34.34 per share. The transaction valued at 1,992,010 led to the insider holds 741,041 shares of the business.

LYNCH ROSE PEABODY sold 2,857 shares of SHOO for $98,924 on Mar 15. The Director now owns 16,079 shares after completing the transaction at $34.63 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SHOO now has a Market Capitalization of 2.60B and an Enterprise Value of 2.51B. As of this moment, Steven’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.83, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.30. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.24 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.07.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SHOO is 1.15, which has changed by 5.68% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 19.25% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SHOO has reached a high of $37.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.61.

Shares Statistics:

SHOO traded an average of 899.08K shares per day over the past three months and 1.01M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 74.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.27M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SHOO as of May 30, 2023 were 5.16M with a Short Ratio of 5.16M, compared to 4.75M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.78% and a Short% of Float of 9.58%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.84, SHOO has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.84. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.46%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.46%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.60. The current Payout Ratio is 35.60% for SHOO, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 22, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 08, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 11, 2018 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.48 and a low estimate of $0.44, while EPS last year was $0.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.87, with high estimates of $0.99 and low estimates of $0.75.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.53 and $2.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.45. EPS for the following year is $2.78, with 8 analysts recommending between $3.07 and $2.45.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $470.33M to a low estimate of $432M. As of the current estimate, Steven Madden Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $532.68M, an estimated decrease of -14.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $550.66M, a decrease of -1.10% over than the figure of -$14.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $579M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $536M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SHOO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.98B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.95B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.97B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.11B, down -6.80% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.16B and the low estimate is $2.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.