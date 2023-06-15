Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) Stocks Experience Steady decrease to Close at $21.53

After finishing at $21.75 in the prior trading day, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE: SKT) closed at $21.53, down -1.01%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1092150 shares were traded. SKT stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.43.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SKT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.14 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 80.95. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.95 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.95.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 13 when TANGER STEVEN B sold 79,936 shares for $22.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,758,592 led to the insider holds 1,201,983 shares of the business.

TANGER STEVEN B sold 220,064 shares of SKT for $4,768,787 on Jun 12. The Executive Chair of the Board now owns 1,281,919 shares after completing the transaction at $21.67 per share. On Jun 02, another insider, SKERRITT SUSAN E, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 3,310 shares for $21.04 each. As a result, the insider received 69,642 and left with 52,621 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SKT now has a Market Capitalization of 2.26B and an Enterprise Value of 3.54B. As of this moment, Tanger’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.01, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.25. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.03. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.63. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.01 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SKT has reached a high of $22.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.24.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.08M shares per day over the past 3-months and 784k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 104.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.70M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SKT as of May 30, 2023 were 9.68M with a Short Ratio of 9.68M, compared to 7.1M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.20% and a Short% of Float of 13.95%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, SKT’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.88, compared to 0.98 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.07%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.50%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 7.96. The current Payout Ratio is 109.10% for SKT, which recently paid a dividend on May 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 26, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 24, 2011 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.19 and a low estimate of $0.11, while EPS last year was $0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.19, with high estimates of $0.22 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.87 and $0.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.75. EPS for the following year is $0.79, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.96 and $0.54.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $105.41M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $109.9M to a low estimate of $101M. As of the current estimate, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc.’s year-ago sales were $105.84M, an estimated decrease of -0.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $111.24M, an increase of 3.40% over than the figure of -$0.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $114.83M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $108M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SKT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $450.76M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $428M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $441.24M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $442.61M, down -0.30% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $456.51M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $466.59M and the low estimate is $445M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.