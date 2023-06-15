TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) Stock Price Highs and Lows Over the Last Year

In the latest session, TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ: WULF) closed at $1.39 down -2.80% from its previous closing price of $1.43. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2304510 shares were traded. WULF stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3100.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of TeraWulf Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.83 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.83.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on March 25, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $24.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 11 when Prager Paul B. bought 100,000 shares for $1.37 per share. The transaction valued at 137,300 led to the insider holds 475,000 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WULF now has a Market Capitalization of 294.73M and an Enterprise Value of 401.40M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.67. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 15.23 whereas that against EBITDA is -12.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WULF has reached a high of $2.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5030, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0746.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, WULF has traded an average of 3.18M shares per day and 2.02M over the past ten days. A total of 165.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 99.51M. Insiders hold about 11.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.60% stake in the company. Shares short for WULF as of May 30, 2023 were 9.76M with a Short Ratio of 9.76M, compared to 9.24M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.60% and a Short% of Float of 7.07%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.16 and -$0.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.16. EPS for the following year is $0.06, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.06 and $0.06.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $27.1M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $27.1M to a low estimate of $27.1M. As of the current estimate, TeraWulf Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.39M, an estimated increase of 1,856.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $39.3M, an increase of 917.10% less than the figure of $1,856.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $39.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $39.3M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WULF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $113.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $113.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $113.8M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.03M, up 657.00% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $202.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $202.3M and the low estimate is $202.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 77.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.