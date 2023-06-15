The Children’s Place Inc. (PLCE) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $19.10

As of close of business last night, The Children’s Place Inc.’s stock clocked out at $19.10, down -3.24% from its previous closing price of $19.74. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 959874 shares were traded. PLCE stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.67.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PLCE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on May 11, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $50.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 29 when BACHMAN JOHN E. bought 1,500 shares for $38.50 per share. The transaction valued at 57,750 led to the insider holds 20,182 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PLCE now has a Market Capitalization of 238.31M and an Enterprise Value of 733.31M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.88. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.44 whereas that against EBITDA is -709.89.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PLCE is 2.01, which has changed by -55.13% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 19.25% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PLCE has reached a high of $57.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.75.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PLCE traded 769.61K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.1M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 12.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.52M. Insiders hold about 2.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PLCE as of May 30, 2023 were 3.54M with a Short Ratio of 3.54M, compared to 2.95M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 28.55% and a Short% of Float of 42.40%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$2.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.85 and a low estimate of -$2.18, while EPS last year was -$0.89. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.8, with high estimates of $3.81 and low estimates of $3.79.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.46 and $0.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.18. EPS for the following year is $3.79, with 4 analysts recommending between $6.05 and $1.7.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $338.19M. It ranges from a high estimate of $342M to a low estimate of $331.67M. As of the current estimate, The Children’s Place Inc.’s year-ago sales were $380.88M, an estimated decrease of -11.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PLCE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.59B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.52B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.56B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.71B, down -8.60% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.59B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.61B and the low estimate is $1.56B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.