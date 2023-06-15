The name 3M Company (MMM) should be kept on your radar

The closing price of 3M Company (NYSE: MMM) was $101.95 for the day, down -0.77% from the previous closing price of $102.74. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.79 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3249008 shares were traded. MMM stock price reached its highest trading level at $103.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $101.17.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MMM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.29 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 79.78. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.85.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 18 when Ashish Khandpur K sold 9,432 shares for $99.27 per share. The transaction valued at 936,306 led to the insider holds 20,943 shares of the business.

Hammes Eric D. sold 6,487 shares of MMM for $683,243 on Apr 28. The EVP & Chief Count Gov Svc Off now owns 10,430 shares after completing the transaction at $105.33 per share. On Oct 28, another insider, Rhodes Kevin H, who serves as the EVP & Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 5,703 shares for $126.40 each. As a result, the insider received 720,842 and left with 2,033 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MMM now has a Market Capitalization of 56.24B and an Enterprise Value of 69.12B. As of this moment, 3M’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.56, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.65. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.42. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.68. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.07 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.34.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MMM is 0.96, which has changed by -22.14% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 19.25% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MMM has reached a high of $152.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $92.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 101.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 113.51.

Shares Statistics:

MMM traded an average of 3.59M shares per day over the past three months and 4.89M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 552.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 543.75M. Insiders hold about 0.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.10% stake in the company. Shares short for MMM as of May 30, 2023 were 12.25M with a Short Ratio of 12.25M, compared to 12.29M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.22% and a Short% of Float of 2.22%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 5.97, MMM has a forward annual dividend rate of 6.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.81%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.84%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.67. The current Payout Ratio is 61.80% for MMM, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 11, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 17, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 29, 2003 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.71 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.88 and a low estimate of $1.63, while EPS last year was $2.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.5, with high estimates of $2.7 and low estimates of $2.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.9 and $8.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.64. EPS for the following year is $9.57, with 17 analysts recommending between $10 and $8.9.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.52B to a low estimate of $7.26B. As of the current estimate, 3M Company’s year-ago sales were $8.7B, an estimated decrease of -15.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.65B, a decrease of -12.10% over than the figure of -$15.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.06B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.39B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MMM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $30.55B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $29.04B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $29.6B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $34.23B, down -13.50% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $30.58B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $31.26B and the low estimate is $29.84B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.