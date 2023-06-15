The name Aptiv PLC (APTV) should be kept on your radar

The closing price of Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) was $101.01 for the day, down -0.14% from the previous closing price of $101.15. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2567241 shares were traded. APTV stock price reached its highest trading level at $103.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $100.11.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of APTV’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 24.69 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 46.03. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.72.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 25 when CLARK KEVIN P sold 6,665 shares for $89.98 per share. The transaction valued at 599,717 led to the insider holds 554,799 shares of the business.

CLARK KEVIN P sold 6,665 shares of APTV for $602,498 on May 24. The Chairman and CEO now owns 572,150 shares after completing the transaction at $90.40 per share. On Apr 27, another insider, COOPER NANCY E, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 669 shares for $103.35 each. As a result, the insider received 69,141 and left with 11,515 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, APTV now has a Market Capitalization of 27.32B and an Enterprise Value of 33.20B. As of this moment, Aptiv’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 45.36, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.66. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.39. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.05. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.83 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APTV has reached a high of $124.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $77.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 98.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 100.23.

Shares Statistics:

APTV traded an average of 2.14M shares per day over the past three months and 2.66M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 271.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 269.86M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.70% stake in the company. Shares short for APTV as of May 30, 2023 were 801 with a Short Ratio of 7.02M, compared to 5.02M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.00% and a Short% of Float of 0.00%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 19 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.98 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.06 and a low estimate of $0.87, while EPS last year was $0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.14, with high estimates of $1.27 and low estimates of $0.93.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.7 and $3.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.35. EPS for the following year is $6.06, with 25 analysts recommending between $6.95 and $4.75.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 16 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.01B to a low estimate of $4.53B. As of the current estimate, Aptiv PLC’s year-ago sales were $4.06B, an estimated increase of 17.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.85B, an increase of 12.10% less than the figure of $17.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.15B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.62B.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APTV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20.27B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $19.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $19.47B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.49B, up 11.30% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $21.73B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $22.77B and the low estimate is $20.6B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.