The Timken Company (TKR)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The closing price of The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR) was $84.10 for the day, down -2.06% from the previous closing price of $85.87. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.77 from its previous closing price. On the day, 694617 shares were traded. TKR stock price reached its highest trading level at $86.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $83.50.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TKR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.66 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.19. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.86 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.84.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on January 13, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $87 from $71 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 23 when Kyle Richard G sold 24,432 shares for $74.64 per share. The transaction valued at 1,823,642 led to the insider holds 383,082 shares of the business.

Kyle Richard G sold 23,232 shares of TKR for $1,713,825 on May 16. The President and CEO now owns 383,082 shares after completing the transaction at $73.77 per share. On May 10, another insider, Kyle Richard G, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 24,851 shares for $73.74 each. As a result, the insider received 1,832,513 and left with 383,082 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TKR now has a Market Capitalization of 6.09B and an Enterprise Value of 7.88B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.03, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.26. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.70 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.71.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TKR is 1.55, which has changed by 55.83% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 19.25% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TKR has reached a high of $89.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $50.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 76.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 74.31.

Shares Statistics:

TKR traded an average of 610.48K shares per day over the past three months and 643.11k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 72.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 63.51M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.00% stake in the company. Shares short for TKR as of May 30, 2023 were 1.34M with a Short Ratio of 1.34M, compared to 1.27M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.85% and a Short% of Float of 2.06%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.24, TKR has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.32. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.44%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.57%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.06. The current Payout Ratio is 22.00% for TKR, which recently paid a dividend on May 29, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 14, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 30, 2014 when the company split stock in a 1397:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.13 and a low estimate of $1.98, while EPS last year was $1.67. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.75, with high estimates of $1.85 and low estimates of $1.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.5 and $6.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.36. EPS for the following year is $7.47, with 10 analysts recommending between $8.22 and $6.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.34B to a low estimate of $1.27B. As of the current estimate, The Timken Company’s year-ago sales were $1.15B, an estimated increase of 12.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.23B, an increase of 8.40% less than the figure of $12.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.25B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.2B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TKR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.99B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.91B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.95B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.5B, up 10.10% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.26B and the low estimate is $4.8B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.