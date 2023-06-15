The Western Union Company (WU) Stocks Hit Low of $11.73 Before Closing at $11.81

In the latest session, The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) closed at $11.81 up 0.08% from its previous closing price of $11.80. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7380398 shares were traded. WU stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.73.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of The Western Union Company’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.59 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 237.36. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.87.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 07 when JOERRES JEFFREY A bought 7,745 shares for $12.84 per share. The transaction valued at 99,463 led to the insider holds 167,337 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WU now has a Market Capitalization of 4.42B and an Enterprise Value of 5.66B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.90, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.08. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 18.72. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.98. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.30 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.09.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for WU is 0.88, which has changed by -23.66% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 19.25% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, WU has reached a high of $17.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.04.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, WU has traded an average of 7.41M shares per day and 5.02M over the past ten days. A total of 374.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 370.55M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 103.76% stake in the company. Shares short for WU as of May 30, 2023 were 18.61M with a Short Ratio of 18.61M, compared to 21.14M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.97% and a Short% of Float of 7.12%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for WU is 0.94, from 0.94 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.97%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 8.01%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.68.

Earnings Estimates

There are 19 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.44 and a low estimate of $0.36, while EPS last year was $0.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.39, with high estimates of $0.42 and low estimates of $0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.68 and $1.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.62. EPS for the following year is $1.67, with 18 analysts recommending between $1.74 and $1.56.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.04B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.06B to a low estimate of $1.03B. As of the current estimate, The Western Union Company’s year-ago sales were $1.14B, an estimated decrease of -8.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.01B, a decrease of -7.10% over than the figure of -$8.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.03B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $986M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.08B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.12B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.48B, down -7.80% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.21B and the low estimate is $3.93B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.