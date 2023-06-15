There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Expensify Inc. (EXFY) can be one of them

After finishing at $7.06 in the prior trading day, Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ: EXFY) closed at $7.00, down -0.85%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 705756 shares were traded. EXFY stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.83.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of EXFY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.99 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.49. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on June 12, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $5 from $9 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 01 when Barrett David Michael sold 200,000 shares for $6.55 per share. The transaction valued at 1,310,000 led to the insider holds 3,152,676 shares of the business.

Barrett David Michael sold 30,000 shares of EXFY for $179,700 on May 10. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 3,352,676 shares after completing the transaction at $5.99 per share. On Apr 12, another insider, Barrett David Michael, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 30,000 shares for $8.17 each. As a result, the insider received 245,100 and left with 3,382,676 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EXFY now has a Market Capitalization of 579.73M and an Enterprise Value of 535.88M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.56. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.17 whereas that against EBITDA is -71.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EXFY has reached a high of $25.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.09.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 420.08K shares per day over the past 3-months and 457.65k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 81.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.05M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.10% stake in the company. Shares short for EXFY as of May 30, 2023 were 1.45M with a Short Ratio of 1.45M, compared to 2.05M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.75% and a Short% of Float of 2.66%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.31 and $0.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.23. EPS for the following year is $0.33, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.39 and $0.17.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $41.49M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $43.08M to a low estimate of $40.5M. As of the current estimate, Expensify Inc.’s year-ago sales were $43.16M, an estimated decrease of -3.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $42.75M, an increase of 0.60% over than the figure of -$3.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $44.88M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $40.9M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EXFY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $174.46M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $162.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $168.33M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $169.5M, down -0.70% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $182.42M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $196.45M and the low estimate is $169.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.