There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (INN) can be one of them

After finishing at $6.67 in the prior trading day, Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (NYSE: INN) closed at $6.58, down -1.35%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 627747 shares were traded. INN stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.53.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of INN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.11 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.68. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when Stanner Jonathan P bought 21,870 shares for $6.90 per share. The transaction valued at 150,903 led to the insider holds 1,217,705 shares of the business.

Taitz Hope S bought 5,000 shares of INN for $34,450 on Mar 16. The Director now owns 64,965 shares after completing the transaction at $6.89 per share. On Nov 23, another insider, Patel Mehulkumar Bhikhubhai, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 3,000 shares for $8.41 each. As a result, the insider received 25,230 and left with 11,899 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INN now has a Market Capitalization of 707.15M and an Enterprise Value of 2.14B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.73. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.99 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INN has reached a high of $9.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.43.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 964.23K shares per day over the past 3-months and 869.25k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 105.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 103.75M. Insiders hold about 3.62% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.60% stake in the company. Shares short for INN as of May 30, 2023 were 3.13M with a Short Ratio of 3.13M, compared to 3.21M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.91% and a Short% of Float of 4.51%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, INN’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.12, compared to 0.24 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.80%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.37%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.13 and a low estimate of $0.13, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.17 and -$0.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.17. EPS for the following year is $0.29, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.29 and $0.29.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $195.15M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $195.57M to a low estimate of $194.72M. As of the current estimate, Summit Hotel Properties Inc.’s year-ago sales were $183.25M, an estimated increase of 6.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $185.21M, an increase of 3.30% less than the figure of $6.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $189.41M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $181.01M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $745.05M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $728.02M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $737.16M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $675.7M, up 9.10% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $755.32M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $773.23M and the low estimate is $737.41M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.