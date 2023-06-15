There is a good chance Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) will undergo another restructuring.

As of close of business last night, Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s stock clocked out at $236.06, down -1.23% from its previous closing price of $239.00. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.94 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2684399 shares were traded. CDNS stock price reached its highest trading level at $238.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $234.22.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CDNS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 69.82 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 61.53. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 01 when Cunningham Paul sold 1,000 shares for $228.57 per share. The transaction valued at 228,570 led to the insider holds 96,124 shares of the business.

Nisewaner Karna sold 100 shares of CDNS for $22,857 on Jun 01. The Corporate VP, General Counsel now owns 22,094 shares after completing the transaction at $228.57 per share. On May 19, another insider, BECKLEY THOMAS P, who serves as the Sr. Vice President of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $217.29 each. As a result, the insider received 10,864,713 and left with 185,761 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CDNS now has a Market Capitalization of 64.37B and an Enterprise Value of 64.13B. As of this moment, Cadence’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 75.59, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 41.29. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.31. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 17.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 21.64. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 18.01 whereas that against EBITDA is 53.28.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CDNS is 1.06, which has changed by 67.32% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 19.25% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CDNS has reached a high of $242.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $138.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 215.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 183.93.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CDNS traded 1.88M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.86M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 272.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 270.06M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CDNS as of May 30, 2023 were 3.65M with a Short Ratio of 3.65M, compared to 3.39M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.34% and a Short% of Float of 1.78%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 12 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.27 and a low estimate of $1.17, while EPS last year was $1.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.26, with high estimates of $1.37 and low estimates of $1.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.24 and $4.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.03. EPS for the following year is $5.72, with 13 analysts recommending between $6.49 and $5.06.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 12 analysts expect revenue to total $976.49M. It ranges from a high estimate of $994.6M to a low estimate of $969.99M. As of the current estimate, Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s year-ago sales were $857.52M, an estimated increase of 13.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.01B, an increase of 12.40% less than the figure of $13.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.04B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $985.8M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CDNS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.09B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.05B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.56B, up 13.90% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.51B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.64B and the low estimate is $4.36B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.