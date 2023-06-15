There Is Still Room For Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The price of Healthcare Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HCSG) closed at $14.62 in the last session, up 0.83% from day before closing price of $14.50. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 610055 shares were traded. HCSG stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.42.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HCSG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on March 24, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $14 from $8.50 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 24 when Brophy Andrew M sold 951 shares for $13.41 per share. The transaction valued at 12,753 led to the insider holds 3,644 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HCSG now has a Market Capitalization of 1.08B and an Enterprise Value of 1.02B. As of this moment, Healthcare’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.21, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.98. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.60 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.40.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HCSG is 0.39, which has changed by -8.22% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 19.25% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HCSG has reached a high of $18.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.55.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HCSG traded on average about 922.94K shares per day over the past 3-months and 667.82k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 74.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.55M. Insiders hold about 0.74% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.92% stake in the company. Shares short for HCSG as of May 30, 2023 were 4.52M with a Short Ratio of 4.52M, compared to 4.92M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.09% and a Short% of Float of 8.53%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for HCSG is 0.86, which was 0.43 in the trailing 12 months. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.67. The current Payout Ratio is 132.60% for HCSG, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 21, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 16, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 14, 2010 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.18 and a low estimate of $0.15, while EPS last year was $0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.18, with high estimates of $0.2 and low estimates of $0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.76 and $0.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.71. EPS for the following year is $0.81, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.94 and $0.69.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $418.7M. It ranges from a high estimate of $421.78M to a low estimate of $417.2M. As of the current estimate, Healthcare Services Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $424.86M, an estimated decrease of -1.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $423.78M, an increase of 2.20% over than the figure of -$1.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $429.51M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $420M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HCSG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.7B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.68B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.69B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.69B, down -0.10% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.75B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.78B and the low estimate is $1.72B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.