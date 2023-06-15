There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX).

The closing price of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CLDX) was $37.60 for the day, down -1.78% from the previous closing price of $38.28. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 572751 shares were traded. CLDX stock price reached its highest trading level at $39.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.17.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of CLDX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 19.00 and its Current Ratio is at 19.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on September 17, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $66.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 07 when KELER TIBOR sold 16,860 shares for $36.93 per share. The transaction valued at 622,611 led to the insider holds 7,357 shares of the business.

Cavanaugh Sarah sold 1,355 shares of CLDX for $49,289 on Aug 18. The SVP OF CORP AFFAIRS & ADMIN. now owns 1,284 shares after completing the transaction at $36.38 per share. On Aug 17, another insider, Cavanaugh Sarah, who serves as the SVP OF CORP AFFAIRS & ADMIN. of the company, sold 31,312 shares for $36.73 each. As a result, the insider received 1,150,221 and left with 1,284 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CLDX now has a Market Capitalization of 1.78B and an Enterprise Value of 1.50B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 567.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.87. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 476.81 whereas that against EBITDA is -13.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CLDX has reached a high of $48.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.67.

Shares Statistics:

CLDX traded an average of 631.69K shares per day over the past three months and 548.48k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 47.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.96M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 105.55% stake in the company. Shares short for CLDX as of May 30, 2023 were 5.8M with a Short Ratio of 5.80M, compared to 5.36M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.28% and a Short% of Float of 14.93%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.67 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.63 and a low estimate of -$0.72, while EPS last year was -$0.77. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.68, with high estimates of -$0.64 and low estimates of -$0.74.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.55 and -$2.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.67. EPS for the following year is -$2.97, with 5 analysts recommending between -$2.57 and -$3.29.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CLDX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $970k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.61M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.36M, up 10.70% from the average estimate.