This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: PGT Innovations Inc. (PGTI)

PGT Innovations Inc. (NYSE: PGTI) closed the day trading at $27.28 down -1.69% from the previous closing price of $27.75. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 507531 shares were traded. PGTI stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.01.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PGTI, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 33.74 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.58. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on August 18, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $38.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 01 when LaPinska Deborah L sold 10,000 shares for $25.60 per share. The transaction valued at 255,987 led to the insider holds 102,612 shares of the business.

Hershberger Rodney sold 2,500 shares of PGTI for $63,890 on May 01. The Director now owns 1,348,138 shares after completing the transaction at $25.56 per share. On Apr 03, another insider, LaPinska Deborah L, who serves as the Chief Customer Officer of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $25.04 each. As a result, the insider received 250,400 and left with 112,612 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PGTI now has a Market Capitalization of 1.60B and an Enterprise Value of 2.31B. As of this moment, PGT’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.92, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.95. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.57. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.53 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.90.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PGTI is 1.46, which has changed by 69.44% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 19.25% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PGTI has reached a high of $28.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.04.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PGTI traded about 586.82K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PGTI traded about 562.91k shares per day. A total of 59.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.20M. Insiders hold about 2.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.40% stake in the company. Shares short for PGTI as of May 30, 2023 were 2.24M with a Short Ratio of 2.24M, compared to 1.77M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.82% and a Short% of Float of 5.00%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.58 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.61 and a low estimate of $0.57, while EPS last year was $0.67. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.56, with high estimates of $0.6 and low estimates of $0.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.16 and $1.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.08. EPS for the following year is $2.27, with 4 analysts recommending between $2.43 and $2.15.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $390.88M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $393M to a low estimate of $389.7M. As of the current estimate, PGT Innovations Inc.’s year-ago sales were $406.52M, an estimated decrease of -3.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $386M, an increase of 1.30% over than the figure of -$3.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $399.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $366.6M.

Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.55B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.61B and the low estimate is $1.51B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.