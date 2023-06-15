Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (PPBI)

After finishing at $22.09 in the prior trading day, Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: PPBI) closed at $21.46, down -2.85%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 695353 shares were traded. PPBI stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.35.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PPBI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.35 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.35. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Raymond James on July 07, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Strong Buy and sets its target price to $35 from $41 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 23 when Karr Michael S sold 12,848 shares for $20.53 per share. The transaction valued at 263,769 led to the insider holds 30,439 shares of the business.

Scott Sherri V. sold 1,600 shares of PPBI for $29,616 on May 10. The Sr.EVP,Dir ESG & Corp Respons. now owns 20,440 shares after completing the transaction at $18.51 per share. On Mar 06, another insider, Scott Sherri V., who serves as the Sr.EVP,Dir ESG & Corp Respons. of the company, sold 600 shares for $31.35 each. As a result, the insider received 18,810 and left with 11,856 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PPBI now has a Market Capitalization of 2.06B. As of this moment, Pacific’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.32, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.89. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.91. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.71.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PPBI is 1.20, which has changed by -23.90% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 19.25% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PPBI has reached a high of $37.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.40.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 756.47K shares per day over the past 3-months and 626.4k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 93.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 93.32M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.90% stake in the company. Shares short for PPBI as of May 30, 2023 were 2.28M with a Short Ratio of 2.28M, compared to 2.21M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.38% and a Short% of Float of 3.29%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, PPBI’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.32, compared to 1.32 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.98%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.15%. The current Payout Ratio is 44.90% for PPBI, which recently paid a dividend on May 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 04, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 11, 2001 when the company split stock in a 1:5 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.59 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.61 and a low estimate of $0.54, while EPS last year was $0.73. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.59, with high estimates of $0.61 and low estimates of $0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.51 and $2.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.42. EPS for the following year is $2.41, with 7 analysts recommending between $2.78 and $2.14.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $162.16M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $166M to a low estimate of $154M. As of the current estimate, Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc.’s year-ago sales were $172.76M, an estimated decrease of -6.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $162.41M, a decrease of -9.20% less than the figure of -$6.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $164.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $160.5M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PPBI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $666.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $651.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $657.25M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $697.11M, down -5.70% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $668.55M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $700.4M and the low estimate is $632M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.