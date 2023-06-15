Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) Records 11.69 million Shares Traded, Reaches $1.2700 High

After finishing at $1.30 in the prior trading day, Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TIO) closed at $1.10, down -15.38%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11685390 shares were traded. TIO stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0800.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TIO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.26 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 0.79. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TIO now has a Market Capitalization of 180.44M and an Enterprise Value of -391.79M. As of this moment, Tingo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.44, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 0.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.19. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.40 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TIO has reached a high of $5.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.4980, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2790.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 7.15M shares per day over the past 3-months and 21.05M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 161.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 108.84M. Insiders hold about 26.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.00% stake in the company. Shares short for TIO as of May 30, 2023 were 15.38M with a Short Ratio of 15.38M, compared to 5.94M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.38% and a Short% of Float of 12.66%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.31 and a low estimate of $0.31, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.46, with high estimates of $0.46 and low estimates of $0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.83 and $1.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.83. EPS for the following year is $4, with 1 analysts recommending between $4 and $4.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $915M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $915M to a low estimate of $915M. As of the current estimate, Tingo Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $11.96M, an estimated increase of 7,551.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.26B, an increase of 9,095.30% over than the figure of $7,551.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.26B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.26B.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TIO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.63B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.63B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.63B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $146.03M, up 3,071.30% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.87B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.87B and the low estimate is $6.87B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 48.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.