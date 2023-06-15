Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) stock: EPS estimates from a range of analysts

The closing price of Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE: TOL) was $73.30 for the day, down -2.37% from the previous closing price of $75.08. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.78 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2976765 shares were traded. TOL stock price reached its highest trading level at $75.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $71.60.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of TOL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.49 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.81. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on June 01, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $94.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 08 when Yearley Douglas C. Jr. sold 59,000 shares for $74.09 per share. The transaction valued at 4,371,080 led to the insider holds 246,547 shares of the business.

MARBACH CARL B sold 10,000 shares of TOL for $723,686 on Jun 06. The Director now owns 53,066 shares after completing the transaction at $72.37 per share. On Jun 06, another insider, Grubb Michael J., who serves as the SVP & Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 500 shares for $73.31 each. As a result, the insider received 36,658 and left with 1,704 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TOL now has a Market Capitalization of 8.01B and an Enterprise Value of 10.23B. As of this moment, Toll’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.85, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.39. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.64. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.27. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.97 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TOL has reached a high of $75.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $39.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 65.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 54.16.

Shares Statistics:

TOL traded an average of 1.48M shares per day over the past three months and 1.81M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 111.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 105.21M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.90% stake in the company. Shares short for TOL as of May 30, 2023 were 3.29M with a Short Ratio of 3.29M, compared to 3.25M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.01% and a Short% of Float of 3.82%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.81, TOL has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.84. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.08%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.08%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.21. The current Payout Ratio is 6.40% for TOL, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 20, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 04, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 10, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.82 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.97 and a low estimate of $2.07, while EPS last year was $2.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.29, with high estimates of $3.62 and low estimates of $2.8.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.95 and $10.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.63. EPS for the following year is $9.92, with 17 analysts recommending between $12.07 and $7.58.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 13 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.51B to a low estimate of $1.79B. As of the current estimate, Toll Brothers Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.26B, an estimated increase of 6.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.58B, a decrease of -27.80% less than the figure of $6.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.89B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.44B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TOL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.34B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.97B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.22B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.71B, down -5.10% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.45B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.36B and the low estimate is $8.59B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.