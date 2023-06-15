Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) Shares Decline by -0.61% to Close at $19.54

As of close of business last night, Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp.’s stock clocked out at $19.54, down -0.61% from its previous closing price of $19.66. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1954286 shares were traded. MODG stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.33.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MODG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, KeyBanc Capital Markets on April 19, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $27.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 08 when Ogunlesi Adebayo O. bought 100,000 shares for $19.45 per share. The transaction valued at 1,944,720 led to the insider holds 100,000 shares of the business.

BREWER OLIVER G III bought 6,400 shares of MODG for $109,184 on May 31. The President and CEO now owns 837,556 shares after completing the transaction at $17.06 per share. On May 26, another insider, BREWER OLIVER G III, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 8,600 shares for $17.18 each. As a result, the insider paid 147,760 and bolstered with 831,156 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MODG now has a Market Capitalization of 3.63B and an Enterprise Value of 7.30B. As of this moment, Topgolf’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 41.49, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.96. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.58. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.95. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.77 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MODG has reached a high of $25.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.95.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MODG traded 2.41M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.04M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 185.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 152.66M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.80% stake in the company. Shares short for MODG as of May 30, 2023 were 14.43M with a Short Ratio of 14.43M, compared to 10.28M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.77% and a Short% of Float of 10.13%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.39 and a low estimate of $0.28, while EPS last year was $0.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.29, with high estimates of $0.34 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.67 and $0.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.65. EPS for the following year is $0.89, with 10 analysts recommending between $1.3 and $0.77.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 12 analysts expect revenue to total $1.19B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.21B to a low estimate of $1.18B. As of the current estimate, Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp.’s year-ago sales were $1.12B, an estimated increase of 6.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.12B, an increase of 13.10% over than the figure of $6.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.13B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.1B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MODG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.47B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.43B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.45B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4B, up 11.40% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.89B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.15B and the low estimate is $4.7B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.