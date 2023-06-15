TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS) Stock Volatility: Beta and Market Fluctuations

As of close of business last night, TreeHouse Foods Inc.’s stock clocked out at $52.77, down -0.13% from its previous closing price of $52.84. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 515394 shares were traded. THS stock price reached its highest trading level at $54.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $52.63.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of THS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.84.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 28 when SARDINI ANN sold 5,083 shares for $49.89 per share. The transaction valued at 253,591 led to the insider holds 1,800 shares of the business.

SARDINI ANN sold 16,830 shares of THS for $757,350 on Sep 12. The Director now owns 6,883 shares after completing the transaction at $45.00 per share. On Aug 23, another insider, JANA PARTNERS LLC, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 47,472 shares for $48.17 each. As a result, the insider received 2,286,726 and left with 4,747,492 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, THS now has a Market Capitalization of 2.97B and an Enterprise Value of 4.55B. As of this moment, TreeHouse’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 175.90, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.37. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.61. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.74. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.27 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, THS has reached a high of $55.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 51.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 48.33.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that THS traded 333.57K shares on average per day over the past three months and 451.32k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 56.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.38M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 102.79% stake in the company. Shares short for THS as of May 30, 2023 were 1.04M with a Short Ratio of 1.04M, compared to 1.02M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.86% and a Short% of Float of 3.52%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.49 and a low estimate of $0.37, while EPS last year was $0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.55, with high estimates of $0.59 and low estimates of $0.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.74 and $2.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.62. EPS for the following year is $3.02, with 7 analysts recommending between $3.21 and $2.58.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $830.46M. It ranges from a high estimate of $840.18M to a low estimate of $822M. As of the current estimate, TreeHouse Foods Inc.’s year-ago sales were $810.2M, an estimated increase of 2.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $928.66M, a decrease of -28.50% less than the figure of $2.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $936.25M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $914.37M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for THS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.72B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.45B, up 7.10% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.84B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.87B and the low estimate is $3.8B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.