Understanding Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) through its ratios

In the latest session, Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE: RCUS) closed at $19.60 down -3.83% from its previous closing price of $20.38. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.78 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1472922 shares were traded. RCUS stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.55.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.70 and its Current Ratio is at 5.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on November 18, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $33.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 07 when Goeltz II Robert C. sold 4,049 shares for $20.04 per share. The transaction valued at 81,142 led to the insider holds 59,392 shares of the business.

Jarrett Jennifer sold 8,729 shares of RCUS for $146,734 on Mar 16. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 406,217 shares after completing the transaction at $16.81 per share. On Jan 27, another insider, Jarrett Jennifer, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 1,600 shares for $23.52 each. As a result, the insider received 37,632 and left with 414,946 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RCUS now has a Market Capitalization of 1.43B and an Enterprise Value of 503.28M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.38. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.23 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.88.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RCUS is 0.86, which has changed by -5.41% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 19.25% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RCUS has reached a high of $36.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.47.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RCUS has traded an average of 1.06M shares per day and 1.28M over the past ten days. A total of 73.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.46M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.30% stake in the company. Shares short for RCUS as of May 30, 2023 were 10.24M with a Short Ratio of 10.24M, compared to 7.81M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.00% and a Short% of Float of 23.91%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.61 and a low estimate of -$1.27, while EPS last year was -$0.93. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.17, with high estimates of -$1.05 and low estimates of -$1.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.79 and -$5.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.55. EPS for the following year is -$3.97, with 11 analysts recommending between -$1.6 and -$5.96.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $30.3M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $57.5M to a low estimate of $20M. As of the current estimate, Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s year-ago sales were $26.76M, an estimated increase of 13.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $26.05M, an increase of 19.00% over than the figure of $13.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $36.64M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $20M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RCUS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $144M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $85M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $104.5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $112M, down -6.70% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $169.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $338.78M and the low estimate is $90M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 62.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.