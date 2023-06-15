Understanding Borr Drilling Limited (BORR)’s financial health through ratios

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) closed the day trading at $6.84 down -0.44% from the previous closing price of $6.87. On the day, 1205265 shares were traded. BORR stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.72.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BORR, let’s look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BORR now has a Market Capitalization of 1.69B and an Enterprise Value of 3.40B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.85. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.38 whereas that against EBITDA is 112.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BORR has reached a high of $8.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.71.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BORR traded about 1.40M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BORR traded about 1.09M shares per day. A total of 243.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 190.89M. Insiders hold about 9.19% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.15% stake in the company. Shares short for BORR as of May 30, 2023 were 11.99M with a Short Ratio of 12.45M, compared to 12.48M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.92% and a Short% of Float of 6.93%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.09 and a low estimate of $0.09, while EPS last year was -$1.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.4 and $0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.4. EPS for the following year is $1.25, with 1 analysts recommending between $1.25 and $1.25.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $183M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $183M to a low estimate of $183M. As of the current estimate, Borr Drilling Limited’s year-ago sales were $105.3M, an estimated increase of 73.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BORR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $779M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $779M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $779M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $443.8M, up 75.50% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1B and the low estimate is $1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.