Understanding Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT)’s financial health through ratios

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE: ESNT) closed the day trading at $45.10 down -1.70% from the previous closing price of $45.88. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.78 from its previous closing price. On the day, 556533 shares were traded. ESNT stock price reached its highest trading level at $46.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $44.90.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ESNT, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 70.69 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.86. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 15 when PAULS DOUGLAS J sold 2,500 shares for $43.49 per share. The transaction valued at 108,725 led to the insider holds 26,575 shares of the business.

Gibbons Mary Lourdes sold 1,072 shares of ESNT for $48,240 on Feb 02. The SVP and Chief Legal Officer now owns 247,293 shares after completing the transaction at $45.00 per share. On Nov 11, another insider, Dutt Aditya, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 6,000 shares for $39.23 each. As a result, the insider received 235,380 and left with 23,023 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ESNT now has a Market Capitalization of 4.84B and an Enterprise Value of 5.19B. As of this moment, Essent’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.65, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.86. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.24.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ESNT is 1.16, which has changed by 26.44% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 19.25% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ESNT has reached a high of $47.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $34.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 43.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.33.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ESNT traded about 468.66K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ESNT traded about 419.28k shares per day. A total of 106.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 104.53M. Insiders hold about 3.05% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ESNT as of May 30, 2023 were 1.48M with a Short Ratio of 1.48M, compared to 1.37M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.38% and a Short% of Float of 1.95%.

Dividends & Splits

ESNT’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.00, up from 0.91 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.98%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.18%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.67 and a low estimate of $1.44, while EPS last year was $2.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.54, with high estimates of $1.67 and low estimates of $1.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.35 and $5.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.17. EPS for the following year is $6.57, with 8 analysts recommending between $6.9 and $6.15.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $260.14M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $267.09M to a low estimate of $251.1M. As of the current estimate, Essent Group Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $244.41M, an estimated increase of 6.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $268.13M, an increase of 9.00% over than the figure of $6.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $277.88M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $256.1M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ESNT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.09B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.02B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1B, up 5.30% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.16B and the low estimate is $1.11B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.