Understanding Radian Group Inc. (RDN)’s financial health through ratios

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) closed the day trading at $25.07 down -1.53% from the previous closing price of $25.46. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1779253 shares were traded. RDN stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.94.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RDN, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 78.32 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.79. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 05 when Hoffman Edward J sold 30,000 shares for $25.98 per share. The transaction valued at 779,400 led to the insider holds 124,784 shares of the business.

Mumford Lisa sold 2,830 shares of RDN for $73,071 on May 30. The Director now owns 16,492 shares after completing the transaction at $25.82 per share. On May 24, another insider, Ray Eric, who serves as the Sr. Exec Vice President of the company, sold 7,087 shares for $25.07 each. As a result, the insider received 177,655 and left with 53,791 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RDN now has a Market Capitalization of 3.92B and an Enterprise Value of 5.28B. As of this moment, Radian’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.79, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.04. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.81. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.97. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RDN has reached a high of $26.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.43.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RDN traded about 2.19M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RDN traded about 1.4M shares per day. A total of 158.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 155.65M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.00% stake in the company. Shares short for RDN as of May 30, 2023 were 9.65M with a Short Ratio of 9.65M, compared to 9.66M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.17% and a Short% of Float of 7.18%.

Dividends & Splits

RDN’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.90, up from 0.82 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.24%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.53%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.77. The current Payout Ratio is 18.80% for RDN, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 25, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 20, 2001 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.77 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.79 and a low estimate of $0.74, while EPS last year was $1.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.74, with high estimates of $0.79 and low estimates of $0.69.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.35 and $3.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.18. EPS for the following year is $3.12, with 7 analysts recommending between $3.32 and $2.6.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $233.9M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $236.1M to a low estimate of $232.8M. As of the current estimate, Radian Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $253.89M, an estimated decrease of -7.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $235.99M, a decrease of -6.40% over than the figure of -$7.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $243M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $231.1M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RDN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $932.75M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $929.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $931.07M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $981.13M, down -5.10% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $959.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $973.6M and the low estimate is $941.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.