Understanding Travere Therapeutics Inc. (TVTX) through its ratios

In the latest session, Travere Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTX) closed at $16.92 down -2.20% from its previous closing price of $17.30. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 975061 shares were traded. TVTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.61.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Travere Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.60 and its Current Ratio is at 4.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.99 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.99.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 11 when Calvin Sandra sold 122 shares for $16.12 per share. The transaction valued at 1,967 led to the insider holds 42,247 shares of the business.

REED ELIZABETH E sold 825 shares of TVTX for $13,687 on May 10. The SVP, GC & Corporate Secretary now owns 56,611 shares after completing the transaction at $16.59 per share. On May 10, another insider, ROTE WILLIAM E., who serves as the Senior Vice President, R&D of the company, sold 825 shares for $16.59 each. As a result, the insider received 13,687 and left with 59,211 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TVTX now has a Market Capitalization of 1.26B and an Enterprise Value of 1.11B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.02 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TVTX has reached a high of $29.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.15.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TVTX has traded an average of 1.37M shares per day and 1.39M over the past ten days. A total of 68.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 63.33M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 102.75% stake in the company. Shares short for TVTX as of May 30, 2023 were 7.3M with a Short Ratio of 7.54M, compared to 7.86M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.78% and a Short% of Float of 9.83%.