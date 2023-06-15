uniQure N.V. (QURE) Moving Averages: 50-Day and 200-Day

The price of uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE) closed at $19.38 in the last session, down -3.96% from day before closing price of $20.18. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 622362 shares were traded. QURE stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.07.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at QURE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.60 and its Current Ratio is at 6.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 07 when Kapusta Matthew C sold 2,521 shares for $21.39 per share. The transaction valued at 53,924 led to the insider holds 468,743 shares of the business.

CALOZ PIERRE sold 990 shares of QURE for $21,117 on Mar 07. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 113,135 shares after completing the transaction at $21.33 per share. On Mar 07, another insider, KLEMT CHRISTIAN, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 986 shares for $21.36 each. As a result, the insider received 21,061 and left with 134,441 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, QURE now has a Market Capitalization of 922.18M and an Enterprise Value of 748.84M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.23. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.81 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QURE has reached a high of $28.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.75.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, QURE traded on average about 509.75K shares per day over the past 3-months and 498.09k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 47.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.44M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.30% stake in the company. Shares short for QURE as of May 30, 2023 were 3.63M with a Short Ratio of 3.63M, compared to 3.31M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.64% and a Short% of Float of 8.63%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.97 and a low estimate of -$1.55, while EPS last year was -$0.84. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.18, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$1.75.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.61 and -$6.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.32. EPS for the following year is -$4.01, with 14 analysts recommending between -$2.01 and -$6.93.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $19.89M, an increase of 471.60% less than the figure of $23,851.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $82.37M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QURE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $420M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $27.82M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $182.77M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $106.48M, up 71.60% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $136.66M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $360.55M and the low estimate is $20M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -25.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.