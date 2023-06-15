Update from Customers Bancorp Inc. (CUBI): A steady trajectory

After finishing at $28.20 in the prior trading day, Customers Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: CUBI) closed at $27.51, down -2.45%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 703038 shares were traded. CUBI stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.04.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CUBI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, DA Davidson on October 28, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $44 from $42 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 when Sidhu Samvir S. bought 5,200 shares for $20.50 per share. The transaction valued at 106,600 led to the insider holds 91,511 shares of the business.

SIDHU JAY S bought 45,450 shares of CUBI for $499,950 on Mar 13. The Chairman & CEO now owns 1,167,626 shares after completing the transaction at $11.00 per share. On Mar 13, another insider, ROTHERMEL DANIEL K, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $10.71 each. As a result, the insider paid 53,575 and bolstered with 102,962 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CUBI now has a Market Capitalization of 859.69M. As of this moment, Customers’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.70, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.44. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.47. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.68.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CUBI is 1.53, which has changed by -17.54% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 19.25% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CUBI has reached a high of $41.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.52.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 708.83K shares per day over the past 3-months and 551.53k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 31.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.94M. Insiders hold about 4.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CUBI as of May 30, 2023 were 2.34M with a Short Ratio of 2.34M, compared to 2.35M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.50% and a Short% of Float of 9.58%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.58 and a low estimate of $1.33, while EPS last year was $1.68. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.45, with high estimates of $1.64 and low estimates of $1.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.41 and $5.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.94. EPS for the following year is $6.19, with 8 analysts recommending between $7.23 and $5.12.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $147.8M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $155.9M to a low estimate of $136.97M. As of the current estimate, Customers Bancorp Inc.’s year-ago sales were $164.9M, an estimated decrease of -10.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $150.89M, a decrease of -7.30% over than the figure of -$10.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $158.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $146.2M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CUBI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $625.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $586M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $602.57M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $623.72M, down -3.40% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $565.04M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $677.96M and the low estimate is $184.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -6.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.