USB (U.S. Bancorp): Time to Pay Attention?

In the latest session, U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) closed at $32.10 down -1.83% from its previous closing price of $32.70. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 17611260 shares were traded. USB stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.89.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of U.S. Bancorp’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.74 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.65. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.91 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.91.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 08 when Kelligrew James B bought 16,260 shares for $30.59 per share. The transaction valued at 497,475 led to the insider holds 151,927 shares of the business.

McKenney Richard P bought 20,000 shares of USB for $607,320 on May 05. The Director now owns 20,000 shares after completing the transaction at $30.37 per share. On Apr 28, another insider, Wine Scott W., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 30,438 shares for $32.85 each. As a result, the insider paid 999,888 and bolstered with 30,438 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, USB now has a Market Capitalization of 49.21B. As of this moment, U.S.’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.56, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.75. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.23. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.07.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for USB is 0.97, which has changed by -29.31% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 19.25% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, USB has reached a high of $49.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.85.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, USB has traded an average of 19.80M shares per day and 14.1M over the past ten days. A total of 1.53B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.53B. Insiders hold about 0.15% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.10% stake in the company. Shares short for USB as of May 30, 2023 were 38.3M with a Short Ratio of 38.30M, compared to 35.84M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.50% and a Short% of Float of 2.50%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for USB is 1.92, from 1.90 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.81%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.97%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.46. The current Payout Ratio is 50.10% for USB, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 15, 1999 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 15 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.25 and a low estimate of $1.04, while EPS last year was $1.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.15, with high estimates of $1.23 and low estimates of $1.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.8 and $4.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.59. EPS for the following year is $4.7, with 16 analysts recommending between $5.3 and $3.95.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $7.18B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $7.27B to a low estimate of $7.08B. As of the current estimate, U.S. Bancorp’s year-ago sales were $6.01B, an estimated increase of 19.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.25B, an increase of 16.20% less than the figure of $19.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.4B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.08B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for USB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $29.19B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $28.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $28.78B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $24.7B, up 16.50% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $29.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $30.45B and the low estimate is $27.82B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.