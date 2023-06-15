Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) stock: EPS estimates for the current quarter

As of close of business last night, Valero Energy Corporation’s stock clocked out at $111.83, down -1.11% from its previous closing price of $113.08. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3386932 shares were traded. VLO stock price reached its highest trading level at $114.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $110.76.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of VLO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.26 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.33. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on April 18, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $135 from $160 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 16 when Simmons Gary K. sold 1,750 shares for $135.16 per share. The transaction valued at 236,521 led to the insider holds 165,299 shares of the business.

Gorder Joseph W sold 37,567 shares of VLO for $4,770,919 on Oct 28. The COB & CEO now owns 569,786 shares after completing the transaction at $127.00 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VLO now has a Market Capitalization of 40.43B and an Enterprise Value of 46.34B. As of this moment, Valero’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.18, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.65. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.27 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VLO has reached a high of $150.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $96.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 116.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 124.09.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that VLO traded 4.80M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4.25M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 369.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 359.46M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.50% stake in the company. Shares short for VLO as of May 30, 2023 were 10.57M with a Short Ratio of 10.57M, compared to 10.53M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.92% and a Short% of Float of 3.32%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.96, VLO has a forward annual dividend rate of 4.08. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.50%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.61%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.64. The current Payout Ratio is 11.20% for VLO, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 21, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 21, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 01, 2013 when the company split stock in a 1094:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, OLO analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $401.60, with high estimates of $1.90 and low estimates of $111.83.

