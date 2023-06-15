Variations in analysts’ EPS estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO)

In the latest session, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMO) closed at $1.19 down -3.25% from its previous closing price of $1.23. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3160919 shares were traded. SGMO stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3450 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1800.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on April 28, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $1.50 from $5 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 30 when BIOGEN INC. sold 100,000 shares for $5.27 per share. The transaction valued at 526,520 led to the insider holds 23,652,466 shares of the business.

BIOGEN INC. sold 400,000 shares of SGMO for $2,130,720 on Aug 29. The 10% Owner now owns 23,752,466 shares after completing the transaction at $5.33 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SGMO now has a Market Capitalization of 204.47M and an Enterprise Value of 36.79M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.15 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.63.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SGMO is 1.08, which has changed by -64.16% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 19.25% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SGMO has reached a high of $6.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3958, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.1038.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SGMO has traded an average of 2.30M shares per day and 2M over the past ten days. A total of 168.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 138.98M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SGMO as of May 30, 2023 were 14.54M with a Short Ratio of 14.54M, compared to 20.22M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.46% and a Short% of Float of 9.91%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.27 and a low estimate of -$0.43, while EPS last year was -$0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.33, with high estimates of -$0.24 and low estimates of -$0.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.55 and -$1.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.94. EPS for the following year is -$1.08, with 11 analysts recommending between -$0.54 and -$1.93.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SGMO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $236M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $96.78M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $170.84M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $111.3M, up 53.50% from the average estimate.