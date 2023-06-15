Veritone Inc. (VERI) Stock Price Peaks at $4.5987 During Trading

The closing price of Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) was $4.47 for the day, up 3.47% from the previous closing price of $4.32. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 577685 shares were traded. VERI stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.5987 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.2900.

Ratios:

Our analysis of VERI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.27.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, ROTH MKM on June 01, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $3 from $8 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 when Steelberg Ryan bought 15,420 shares for $6.98 per share. The transaction valued at 107,632 led to the insider holds 165,422 shares of the business.

Steelberg Ryan bought 21,288 shares of VERI for $146,461 on Sep 14. The President now owns 150,002 shares after completing the transaction at $6.88 per share. On Sep 13, another insider, Steelberg Ryan, who serves as the President of the company, bought 35,367 shares for $6.82 each. As a result, the insider paid 241,203 and bolstered with 128,714 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VERI now has a Market Capitalization of 164.61M and an Enterprise Value of 162.88M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.69. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.12 whereas that against EBITDA is 52.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VERI has reached a high of $10.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.3548, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.0538.

Shares Statistics:

VERI traded an average of 725.73K shares per day over the past three months and 1.09M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 36.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 31.24M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.00% stake in the company. Shares short for VERI as of May 30, 2023 were 3.15M with a Short Ratio of 3.18M, compared to 3.28M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.56% and a Short% of Float of 12.06%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.28, while EPS last year was -$0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.18 and -$0.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.36. EPS for the following year is -$0.02, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.1 and -$0.09.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $33.12M to a low estimate of $25.7M. As of the current estimate, Veritone Inc.’s year-ago sales were $34.23M, an estimated decrease of -13.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $37.61M, an increase of 9.10% over than the figure of -$13.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $43.27M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $27.9M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VERI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $157.29M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $112.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $142.5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $149.73M, down -4.80% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $151.7M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $169.7M and the low estimate is $115.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.