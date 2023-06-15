Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (VCTR) stock: analyst predictions for current quarter EPS

After finishing at $32.84 in the prior trading day, Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) closed at $32.11, down -2.22%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.73 from its previous closing price. On the day, 651348 shares were traded. VCTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.03.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of VCTR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 57.72 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.97. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.94 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.94.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on March 27, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $35 from $27 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 23 when Cliff Kelly Stevenson sold 12,500 shares for $33.13 per share. The transaction valued at 414,125 led to the insider holds 431,422 shares of the business.

Brown David Craig bought 20,000 shares of VCTR for $538,000 on Dec 16. The Chairman and CEO now owns 2,228,137 shares after completing the transaction at $26.90 per share. On Dec 15, another insider, Brown David Craig, who serves as the Chairman and CEO of the company, bought 40,000 shares for $27.01 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,080,400 and bolstered with 2,208,137 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VCTR now has a Market Capitalization of 2.15B and an Enterprise Value of 3.10B. As of this moment, Victory’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.06, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.40. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.75 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VCTR has reached a high of $34.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.28.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 327.84K shares per day over the past 3-months and 420.58k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 67.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.02M. Insiders hold about 6.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.90% stake in the company. Shares short for VCTR as of May 30, 2023 were 1M with a Short Ratio of 1.00M, compared to 1.19M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.50% and a Short% of Float of 3.34%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, VCTR’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.07, compared to 1.14 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.26%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.90%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.17 and a low estimate of $1.07, while EPS last year was $1.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.17, with high estimates of $1.31 and low estimates of $1.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.94 and $4.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.55. EPS for the following year is $5, with 11 analysts recommending between $5.7 and $4.67.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $205.75M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $209.1M to a low estimate of $203.02M. As of the current estimate, Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $216.01M, an estimated decrease of -4.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $210.26M, an increase of 1.40% over than the figure of -$4.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $222.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $204.3M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VCTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $863.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $815.48M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $830.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $854.8M, down -2.90% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $877.03M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $964.8M and the low estimate is $838.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.