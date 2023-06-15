What shareholders can do to beat the market with Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) stock

Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE: BTE) closed the day trading at $3.28 down -3.24% from the previous closing price of $3.39. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2652649 shares were traded. BTE stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.4650 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.2400.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BTE, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 373.61 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.31. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BTE now has a Market Capitalization of 1.79B and an Enterprise Value of 2.51B. As of this moment, Baytex’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.57. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.58. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.91 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BTE has reached a high of $6.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.5676, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.3010.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BTE traded about 2.20M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BTE traded about 2.05M shares per day. A total of 545.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 541.73M. Insiders hold about 1.17% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.27% stake in the company. Shares short for BTE as of May 30, 2023 were 35.99M with a Short Ratio of 35.81M, compared to 34.44M on Apr 27, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from BTF analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $32.30, with high estimates of $98.97 and low estimates of $16.85.

