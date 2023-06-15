What shareholders can do to beat the market with Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) stock

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB) closed the day trading at $27.66 up 0.11% from the previous closing price of $27.63. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1083307 shares were traded. ZLAB stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.08.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ZLAB, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.30 and its Current Ratio is at 8.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Macquarie on January 21, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $64.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when Edmondson Frazor Titus III sold 7,965 shares for $40.55 per share. The transaction valued at 322,981 led to the insider holds 19,400 shares of the business.

Reinhart Harald sold 11,480 shares of ZLAB for $459,200 on Mar 03. The insider now owns 18,958 shares after completing the transaction at $40.00 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, Lis William, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,434 shares for $38.31 each. As a result, the insider received 208,177 and left with 23,330 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZLAB now has a Market Capitalization of 2.66B and an Enterprise Value of 1.75B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.66. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.55 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.12.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ZLAB is 1.12, which has changed by 19.53% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 19.25% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ZLAB has reached a high of $53.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.78.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ZLAB traded about 631.58K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ZLAB traded about 859.13k shares per day. A total of 96.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.81M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ZLAB as of May 30, 2023 were 3.27M with a Short Ratio of 3.27M, compared to 3.33M on Apr 27, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.71 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.65 and a low estimate of -$0.78, while EPS last year was -$1.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.72, with high estimates of -$0.69 and low estimates of -$0.79.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.56 and -$4.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.2. EPS for the following year is -$2.56, with 9 analysts recommending between -$1.52 and -$4.04.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $72.6M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $74.5M to a low estimate of $68M. As of the current estimate, Zai Lab Limited’s year-ago sales were $48.18M, an estimated increase of 50.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $84.85M, an increase of 47.50% less than the figure of $50.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $92M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $77M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZLAB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $348M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $289.78M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $314.61M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $215.04M, up 46.30% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $490.4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $717M and the low estimate is $413.55M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 55.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.