Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (XHR) Records 1.17 million Shares Traded, Reaches $12.61 High

After finishing at $12.43 in the prior trading day, Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: XHR) closed at $12.39, down -0.32%. On the day, 1172988 shares were traded. XHR stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.23.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of XHR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.89 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.87. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on March 30, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $13 from $18 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, XHR now has a Market Capitalization of 1.36B and an Enterprise Value of 2.50B. As of this moment, Xenia’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 89.78. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.98. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.37 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XHR has reached a high of $18.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.03.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 807.07K shares per day over the past 3-months and 849.05k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 111.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 108.72M. Insiders hold about 0.69% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.80% stake in the company. Shares short for XHR as of May 30, 2023 were 3.68M with a Short Ratio of 3.68M, compared to 3.45M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.36% and a Short% of Float of 5.54%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, XHR’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.30, compared to 0.40 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.41%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.17%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.18 and a low estimate of $0.09, while EPS last year was $0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.14 and $0.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.13. EPS for the following year is $0.14, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.14 and $0.13.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $274.04M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $281.6M to a low estimate of $263.74M. As of the current estimate, Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s year-ago sales were $283.45M, an estimated decrease of -3.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $232.87M, a decrease of -3.20% over than the figure of -$3.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $240.15M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $228.5M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XHR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.05B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $996.32M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $997.61M, up 3.30% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.08B and the low estimate is $977.06M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.