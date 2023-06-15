YSG (Yatsen Holding Limited) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 959314 shares were traded. YSG stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0350 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9800.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of YSG, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.70 and its Current Ratio is at 6.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, YSG now has a Market Capitalization of 547.88M and an Enterprise Value of 214.52M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.83. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.06 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, YSG has reached a high of $2.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0248, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2447.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, YSG traded about 1.37M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, YSG traded about 1.18M shares per day. A total of 559.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 361.31M. Insiders hold about 5.08% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.50% stake in the company. Shares short for YSG as of May 30, 2023 were 3.33M with a Short Ratio of 3.33M, compared to 3.98M on Apr 27, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.02, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.01 and -$0.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0.06, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.1 and $0.02.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $114.6M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $114.6M to a low estimate of $114.6M. As of the current estimate, Yatsen Holding Limited’s year-ago sales were $132.25M, an estimated decrease of -13.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for YSG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $592.37M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $511.99M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $552.18M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $536.22M, up 3.00% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $628.55M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $711.67M and the low estimate is $545.44M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.