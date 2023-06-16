A correction may be in store for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares?

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) closed the day trading at $465.89 up 1.31% from the previous closing price of $459.86. In other words, the price has increased by $+7.91 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6795321 shares were traded. UNH stock price reached its highest trading level at $472.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $460.91.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of UNH, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.28 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.36. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.87 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.75.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on May 26, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $580.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 27 when WITTY ANDREW sold 6,160 shares for $487.49 per share. The transaction valued at 3,002,949 led to the insider holds 86,564 shares of the business.

McSweeney Erin sold 761 shares of UNH for $376,543 on Apr 25. The EVP Chief People Officer now owns 9,293 shares after completing the transaction at $494.80 per share. On Apr 24, another insider, McSweeney Erin, who serves as the EVP Chief People Officer of the company, sold 1,684 shares for $488.46 each. As a result, the insider received 822,562 and left with 8,675 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UNH now has a Market Capitalization of 433.76B and an Enterprise Value of 457.85B. As of this moment, UnitedHealth’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.31, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.57. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.35. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.37 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UNH has reached a high of $558.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $445.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 491.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 503.80.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, UNH traded about 3.22M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, UNH traded about 4.65M shares per day. A total of 933.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 929.88M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.70% stake in the company. Shares short for UNH as of May 30, 2023 were 5.52M with a Short Ratio of 5.52M, compared to 5.22M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.59% and a Short% of Float of 0.59%.

Dividends & Splits

UNH’s forward annual dividend rate is 7.52, up from 6.60 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.44%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.49%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.35. The current Payout Ratio is 29.80% for UNH, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 26, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 14, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 30, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 22 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $6.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $6.25 and a low estimate of $5.92, while EPS last year was $5.57. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $6.52, with high estimates of $6.96 and low estimates of $6.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $25.21 and $24.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $24.93. EPS for the following year is $28.04, with 25 analysts recommending between $29.14 and $26.8.

Revenue Estimates

17 analysts predict $90.97B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $93.14B to a low estimate of $88.99B. As of the current estimate, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $80.33B, an estimated increase of 13.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $90.66B, an increase of 12.60% less than the figure of $13.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $92.5B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $88.55B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UNH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $370.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $358.58B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $364.47B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $324.16B, up 12.40% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $391.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $406.83B and the low estimate is $383.74B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.