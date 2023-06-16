A glimpse at Altria Group Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

The closing price of Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO) was $44.15 for the day, up 0.46% from the previous closing price of $43.95. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8454828 shares were traded. MO stock price reached its highest trading level at $44.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $44.03.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of MO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.20 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 60.21. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MO now has a Market Capitalization of 78.81B and an Enterprise Value of 100.28B. As of this moment, Altria’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.51. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.86 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MO has reached a high of $48.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 45.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 45.32.

Shares Statistics:

MO traded an average of 8.23M shares per day over the past three months and 7.87M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.79B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.78B. Insiders hold about 0.09% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.60% stake in the company. Shares short for MO as of May 30, 2023 were 15.02M with a Short Ratio of 15.02M, compared to 16.53M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.84% and a Short% of Float of 0.84%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.72, MO has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.76. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 8.46%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 8.56%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 7.23. The current Payout Ratio is 119.50% for MO, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 09, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 10, 1997 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.34 and a low estimate of $1.27, while EPS last year was $1.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.3, with high estimates of $1.34 and low estimates of $1.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.09 and $4.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.99. EPS for the following year is $5.19, with 12 analysts recommending between $5.35 and $4.89.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.57B to a low estimate of $5.33B. As of the current estimate, Altria Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5.37B, an estimated increase of 1.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.43B, a decrease of -2.80% less than the figure of $1.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.59B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.16B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $21.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20.3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $20.81B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.69B, up 0.60% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $21.16B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $21.91B and the low estimate is $20.36B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.