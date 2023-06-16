AGBA Group Holding Limited (AGBA) stock: analyst predictions for current quarter EPS

After finishing at $1.54 in the prior trading day, AGBA Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: AGBA) closed at $1.53, down -0.65%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 743071 shares were traded. AGBA stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4900.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AGBA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AGBA now has a Market Capitalization of 96.16M and an Enterprise Value of 98.76M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 30.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.34 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.41.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AGBA is 0.30, which has changed by -86.52% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 20.44% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AGBA has reached a high of $11.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.7590, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.6247.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.11M shares per day over the past 3-months and 439.48k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 62.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.17M. Insiders hold about 91.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.70% stake in the company. Shares short for AGBA as of May 30, 2023 were 174.09k with a Short Ratio of 0.17M, compared to 82.41k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.28% and a Short% of Float of 1.94%.