Analyst EPS estimates for Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) stock

After finishing at $6.12 in the prior trading day, Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MCRB) closed at $5.72, down -6.54%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2272680 shares were traded. MCRB stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.72.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MCRB by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JP Morgan on April 21, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 28 when Ege David S. sold 7,038 shares for $5.19 per share. The transaction valued at 36,527 led to the insider holds 59,696 shares of the business.

Ege David S. sold 5,012 shares of MCRB for $39,745 on Oct 31. The insider now owns 46,734 shares after completing the transaction at $7.93 per share. On Jul 05, another insider, Nutritional Health LTP Fund Ge, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 8,738,243 shares for $3.15 each. As a result, the insider paid 27,525,465 and bolstered with 5,875,711 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MCRB now has a Market Capitalization of 732.87M and an Enterprise Value of 789.04M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 138.74. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 154.32 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MCRB has reached a high of $9.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.93.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.19M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.03M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 125.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 116.29M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.80% stake in the company. Shares short for MCRB as of May 30, 2023 were 15.52M with a Short Ratio of 15.52M, compared to 12.18M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.13% and a Short% of Float of 23.03%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.74 and a low estimate of $0.44, while EPS last year was -$0.7. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.44, with high estimates of -$0.21 and low estimates of -$0.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.45 and -$1.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.9. EPS for the following year is -$1.42, with 8 analysts recommending between -$1.06 and -$2.28.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $125.6M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $127M to a low estimate of $124.48M. As of the current estimate, Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.22M, an estimated increase of 10,228.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MCRB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $143.87M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $124M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $131.73M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.13M, up 1,748.10% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $36.57M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $98.91M and the low estimate is $600k. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -72.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.