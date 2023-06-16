Analysts predict EPS of $0.42 for DMC Global Inc. (BOOM)’s current quarter

After finishing at $16.64 in the prior trading day, DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ: BOOM) closed at $16.74, up 0.60%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 602855 shares were traded. BOOM stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.22.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BOOM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 16 when Cohen Robert A bought 10,000 shares for $18.75 per share. The transaction valued at 187,500 led to the insider holds 30,195 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BOOM now has a Market Capitalization of 330.06M and an Enterprise Value of 485.70M. As of this moment, DMC’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.14, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.94. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.85. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.69 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.75.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BOOM is 1.64, which has changed by -4.45% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 20.44% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BOOM has reached a high of $28.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.83.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 143.26K shares per day over the past 3-months and 357.16k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 19.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.65M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.60% stake in the company. Shares short for BOOM as of May 30, 2023 were 503.11k with a Short Ratio of 0.50M, compared to 526.2k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.55% and a Short% of Float of 3.11%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for BOOM, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 14, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 29, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 12, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.49 and a low estimate of $0.36, while EPS last year was $0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.53, with high estimates of $0.64 and low estimates of $0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.52 and $1.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.49. EPS for the following year is $2.41, with 3 analysts recommending between $2.54 and $2.28.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $180.4M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $181.4M to a low estimate of $178.8M. As of the current estimate, DMC Global Inc.’s year-ago sales were $165.83M, an estimated increase of 8.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $182.9M, an increase of 15.70% over than the figure of $8.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $185M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $180.4M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BOOM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $727.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $717.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $723.37M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $654.09M, up 10.60% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $763.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $772.7M and the low estimate is $755.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.