Analysts predict high and low EPS estimates for Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN)

In the latest session, Aspen Aerogels Inc. (NYSE: ASPN) closed at $8.27 up 8.67% from its previous closing price of $7.61. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1372639 shares were traded. ASPN stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.67.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Aspen Aerogels Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.90 and its Current Ratio is at 4.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 06 when SWEETNAM JAMES E bought 2,700 shares for $11.30 per share. The transaction valued at 30,510 led to the insider holds 6,195 shares of the business.

Wood River Capital, LLC bought 10,526,316 shares of ASPN for $100,000,002 on Nov 30. The 10% Owner now owns 15,780,426 shares after completing the transaction at $9.50 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ASPN now has a Market Capitalization of 579.82M and an Enterprise Value of 493.91M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.32. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.63 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASPN has reached a high of $15.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.84.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ASPN has traded an average of 1.03M shares per day and 764.59k over the past ten days. A total of 69.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 64.02M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ASPN as of May 30, 2023 were 4.75M with a Short Ratio of 4.75M, compared to 4.1M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.78% and a Short% of Float of 9.27%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.29 and a low estimate of -$0.45, while EPS last year was -$0.68. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.35, with high estimates of -$0.28 and low estimates of -$0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.98 and -$1.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.22. EPS for the following year is -$0.43, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.07 and -$1.25.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $48.81M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $51M to a low estimate of $45.9M. As of the current estimate, Aspen Aerogels Inc.’s year-ago sales were $45.64M, an estimated increase of 6.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $56.48M, an increase of 53.90% over than the figure of $6.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $65.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $49.75M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASPN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $241.85M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $215.32M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $225.65M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $180.36M, up 25.10% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $397.79M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $427.5M and the low estimate is $364M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 76.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.