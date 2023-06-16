Analysts provide stock recommendations for Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG)

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE: FENG) closed the day trading at $2.15 down -2.27% from the previous closing price of $2.20. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 909308 shares were traded. FENG stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.3200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0600.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FENG, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FENG now has a Market Capitalization of 26.08M and an Enterprise Value of -118.08M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.14. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.15 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FENG has reached a high of $5.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.3574, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.0991.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FENG traded about 83.08K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FENG traded about 113.61k shares per day. A total of 12.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.52M. Shares short for FENG as of May 30, 2023 were 9.98k with a Short Ratio of 0.01M, compared to 13.37k on Apr 27, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.81. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FENG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $241.02M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $241.02M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $167.97M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $218.77M, down -23.20% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $270.05M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $270.05M and the low estimate is $270.05M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 60.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.