Analysts provide stock recommendations for The Oncology Institute Inc. (TOI)

The Oncology Institute Inc. (NASDAQ: TOI) closed the day trading at $0.61 up 23.61% from the previous closing price of $0.49. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1157 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2745444 shares were traded. TOI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5200.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TOI, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.60 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.83.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Guggenheim on September 14, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when BARASCH RICHARD A bought 50,000 shares for $0.55 per share. The transaction valued at 27,495 led to the insider holds 257,193 shares of the business.

Miller Matthew P bought 73,684 shares of TOI for $70,000 on Dec 16. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 175,325 shares after completing the transaction at $0.95 per share. On Nov 14, another insider, Kaushal Mohit, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 15,994 shares for $2.13 each. As a result, the insider received 34,083 and left with 25,534 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TOI now has a Market Capitalization of 44.76M and an Enterprise Value of 99.41M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.36 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TOI has reached a high of $7.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5104, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.0081.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TOI traded about 723.95K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TOI traded about 3.64M shares per day. A total of 73.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.60M. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.90% stake in the company. Shares short for TOI as of May 30, 2023 were 1.36M with a Short Ratio of 1.36M, compared to 1.27M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.81% and a Short% of Float of 4.91%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.63 and -$0.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.63. EPS for the following year is -$0.59, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.59 and -$0.59.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TOI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $300M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $300M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $300M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $252.48M, up 18.80% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $355.36M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $355.36M and the low estimate is $355.36M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.