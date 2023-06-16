Analyzing Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (VINE)’s financial ratios for investment purposes

As of close of business last night, Fresh Vine Wine Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.37, down -25.64% from its previous closing price of $0.50. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1276 from its previous closing price. On the day, 667685 shares were traded. VINE stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4899 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3637.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of VINE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 4.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 08 when CSS LLC/IL sold 2,000 shares for $0.52 per share. The transaction valued at 1,040 led to the insider holds 1,018,093 shares of the business.

CSS LLC/IL sold 100 shares of VINE for $53 on May 04. The 10% Owner now owns 1,020,093 shares after completing the transaction at $0.53 per share. On Apr 18, another insider, CSS LLC/IL, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 3,000 shares for $0.47 each. As a result, the insider received 1,410 and left with 1,020,193 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VINE now has a Market Capitalization of 5.87M and an Enterprise Value of -5.26M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.77. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -1.84 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VINE has reached a high of $3.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4737, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1767.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that VINE traded 48.18K shares on average per day over the past three months and 94.29k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 13.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.10M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.60% stake in the company. Shares short for VINE as of May 30, 2023 were 29.04k with a Short Ratio of 0.03M, compared to 59.85k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.18% and a Short% of Float of 0.30%.