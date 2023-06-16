Analyzing IMAX Corporation (IMAX)’s financial ratios for investment purposes

As of close of business last night, IMAX Corporation’s stock clocked out at $17.93, down -1.75% from its previous closing price of $18.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 784628 shares were traded. IMAX stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.78.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of IMAX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.90 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 34.36. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.98 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.98.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barrington Research on April 21, 2023, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $24 from $22 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 01 when GELFOND RICHARD L sold 100,000 shares for $20.95 per share. The transaction valued at 2,094,720 led to the insider holds 388,678 shares of the business.

Weissman Kenneth Ian sold 10,000 shares of IMAX for $211,216 on May 01. The Deputy GC & Corp. Secretary now owns 17,558 shares after completing the transaction at $21.12 per share. On May 01, another insider, Tu Denny, who serves as the Chief Marketing Officer of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $20.81 each. As a result, the insider received 208,123 and left with 16,304 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IMAX now has a Market Capitalization of 978.80M and an Enterprise Value of 1.14B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.67. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.47 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IMAX has reached a high of $21.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.68.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that IMAX traded 529.25K shares on average per day over the past three months and 447.19k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 54.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.10M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.30% stake in the company. Shares short for IMAX as of May 30, 2023 were 2.82M with a Short Ratio of 2.82M, compared to 2.81M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.16% and a Short% of Float of 6.34%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.25 and a low estimate of $0.19, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.94 and $0.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.8. EPS for the following year is $1.04, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.34 and $0.83.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $91.04M. It ranges from a high estimate of $101.2M to a low estimate of $83.32M. As of the current estimate, IMAX Corporation’s year-ago sales were $73.9M, an estimated increase of 23.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $87.41M, an increase of 27.80% over than the figure of $23.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $96.72M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $75.41M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IMAX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $404.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $360.43M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $378.69M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $300.81M, up 25.90% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $400.96M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $453.6M and the low estimate is $378.31M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.