Analyzing Progress Software Corporation (PRGS)’s quick and current ratios

Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ: PRGS) closed the day trading at $57.50 down -6.11% from the previous closing price of $61.24. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1366866 shares were traded. PRGS stock price reached its highest trading level at $61.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $57.47.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PRGS, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.30 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.96 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.95.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 01 when Kulikoski Kathryn sold 1,500 shares for $59.69 per share. The transaction valued at 89,535 led to the insider holds 5,216 shares of the business.

Subramanian Sundar sold 461 shares of PRGS for $27,660 on May 25. The EVP/GM Infrastructure Mgmt now owns 24,828 shares after completing the transaction at $60.00 per share. On May 15, another insider, Kulikoski Kathryn, who serves as the Chief People Officer of the company, sold 2,526 shares for $55.64 each. As a result, the insider received 140,555 and left with 6,716 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PRGS now has a Market Capitalization of 2.49B and an Enterprise Value of 3.21B. As of this moment, Progress’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.84, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.30. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 12.92. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.16 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRGS has reached a high of $61.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 57.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 52.93.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PRGS traded about 341.42K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PRGS traded about 438.15k shares per day. A total of 43.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.28M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 105.98% stake in the company. Shares short for PRGS as of May 30, 2023 were 2.92M with a Short Ratio of 2.92M, compared to 2.87M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.75% and a Short% of Float of 9.59%.

Dividends & Splits

PRGS’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.70, up from 0.70 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.14%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.14%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.52. The current Payout Ratio is 30.90% for PRGS, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 30, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 30, 2011 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.9 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.92 and a low estimate of $0.89, while EPS last year was $1.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.97, with high estimates of $1.03 and low estimates of $0.92.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.16 and $4.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.14. EPS for the following year is $4.67, with 6 analysts recommending between $4.87 and $4.45.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $169.78M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $171.1M to a low estimate of $168M. As of the current estimate, Progress Software Corporation’s year-ago sales were $150.88M, an estimated increase of 12.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $170.68M, an increase of 15.10% over than the figure of $12.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $173.73M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $165.7M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRGS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $685.92M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $678M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $683.76M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $610.62M, up 12.00% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $723.88M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $750.64M and the low estimate is $706M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.