Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

As of close of business last night, Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $10.22, down -4.40% from its previous closing price of $10.69. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1076129 shares were traded. ARQT stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.10.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ARQT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.70 and its Current Ratio is at 9.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on September 07, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $46.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 31 when Matsuda Masaru sold 1,830 shares for $7.80 per share. The transaction valued at 14,278 led to the insider holds 42,146 shares of the business.

Welgus Howard G. sold 8,500 shares of ARQT for $118,728 on Apr 17. The Director now owns 165,825 shares after completing the transaction at $13.97 per share. On Apr 06, another insider, Welgus Howard G., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 8,500 shares for $12.01 each. As a result, the insider received 102,085 and left with 165,825 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ARQT now has a Market Capitalization of 627.12M and an Enterprise Value of 498.09M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 97.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.48. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 77.02 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARQT has reached a high of $27.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.34.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ARQT traded 1.23M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.22M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 61.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.97M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ARQT as of May 30, 2023 were 13.04M with a Short Ratio of 13.04M, compared to 15.39M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 21.24% and a Short% of Float of 31.23%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.19 and a low estimate of -$1.31, while EPS last year was -$1.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.21, with high estimates of -$1.12 and low estimates of -$1.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.67 and -$5.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.9. EPS for the following year is -$3.75, with 9 analysts recommending between -$3.16 and -$4.5.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARQT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $39.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $31.42M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.69M, up 752.40% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $124.26M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $202.1M and the low estimate is $76.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 295.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.